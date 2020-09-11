93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox stars in new 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne music video

1 hour 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 1:28 PM September 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's band is among a handful of those from historically Black colleges and universities featured in the music video for 2 Chainz's new single.

The music video for 2 Chainz's 'Money Maker' debuted Friday and includes Lil Wayne as well as a send-up to HBCU's around the country. 

Southern University's Human Jukebox is among the bands to feature most prominently, including a call-out early on in the music video. You can watch the full video below. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days