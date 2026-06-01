WATCH: Republican legislative leaders join Gov. Landry to mark end of 2026 Regular Session

BATON ROUGE — Monday was the last day of the 2026 legislative session at the Louisiana State Capitol.

After the session concluded, Gov. Jeff Landry and legislative Republican leadership, including House Majority Leader Michael Echols with the House Republican Executive Council and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Stine with the Senate Republican Executive Council, met in the Capitol Rotunda for a news conference breaking down the legislation that passed over the course of the last several weeks.

Among the legislation passed during the 2026 Regular Session was a new congressional map with a 5-1 split in favor of Republicans, a $47 billion state budget, an increase in funding for the Fortify Homes Program and an extension of public record exemptions to shield information on how money is distributed to athletes in university “revenue-sharing” programs.

WATCH THE REPUBLICAN DELEGATION AND GOV. LANDRY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE: