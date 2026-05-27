Landry, state insurance officials to give updates on Fortify Homes Program as hurricane season approaches

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and other state officials will meet at the State Capitol on Wednesday to discuss the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program as hurricane season approaches.

The program provides up to $10,000 in grants to homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to protect homes from hurricanes and other severe weather.

Landry will be joined by Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple, Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot, House Insurance Committee Chair Michael Firment, and Rep. Paul Sawyer at the news conference discussing the program.

Landry's office said the governor will also hold a bill signing during the news conference, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

WBRZ will livestream the news conference on its social media platforms.