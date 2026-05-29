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Louisiana House passes $47 billion state budget

2 hours 23 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 4:38 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved the state's $47 billion budget following adjustments by the state senate.

The House also approved funding to Capital Outlay, which is for the state's construction projects.

Lawmakers are still working on a few bills, including conference committee reports. The state budget now heads to the governor's desk.

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