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Louisiana House passes $47 billion state budget
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House approved the state's $47 billion budget following adjustments by the state senate.
The House also approved funding to Capital Outlay, which is for the state's construction projects.
Lawmakers are still working on a few bills, including conference committee reports. The state budget now heads to the governor's desk.
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