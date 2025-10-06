WATCH: LSU football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to media ahead of South Carolina game

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly held a news conference on Monday as his team comes off a bye week and prepares to take on South Carolina.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

The Tigers moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, from No. 13 to No. 11, despite not playing over the weekend. The jump comes after two Top 10 teams, Texas and Penn State, lost to unranked opponents and fell completely out of the Top 25.

No. 11 LSU (4-1) will host unranked South Carolina (3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.