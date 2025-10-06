86°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to media ahead of South Carolina game
BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly held a news conference on Monday as his team comes off a bye week and prepares to take on South Carolina.
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
The Tigers moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, from No. 13 to No. 11, despite not playing over the weekend. The jump comes after two Top 10 teams, Texas and Penn State, lost to unranked opponents and fell completely out of the Top 25.
Trending News
No. 11 LSU (4-1) will host unranked South Carolina (3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by car along Gardere Lane
-
2une In Previews: BREC hosting Boo at the Zoo, car show over...
-
FINALLY! Saints beat Giants after forcing five turnovers
-
'The Simpsons' returning to the big screen in 2027 ahead of series'...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-110 northbound reopen after crash near...