86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to media ahead of South Carolina game

1 hour 44 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 11:17 AM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly held a news conference on Monday as his team comes off a bye week and prepares to take on South Carolina.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

The Tigers moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, from No. 13 to No. 11, despite not playing over the weekend. The jump comes after two Top 10 teams, Texas and Penn State, lost to unranked opponents and fell completely out of the Top 25.

Trending News

No. 11 LSU (4-1) will host unranked South Carolina (3-2) on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days