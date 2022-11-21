57°
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly previews Tigers' regular season finale at Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly hosted a press conference discussing the Tigers' win against UAB on Saturday and previewing the next game against Texas A&M on Saturday, November 26.
