WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly discusses upcoming bowl game versus Wisconsin scheduled for New Year's Day

4 hours 12 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 7:55 AM December 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is hosting a press conference discussing the Tigers' upcoming bowl game against Wisconsin

The game will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. LSU (9-3) will meet Wisconsin (7-5) for the first time since 2016. In that matchup, the Badgers beat the Tigers at Lambeau Field, 16-14.

Watch the press conference live on WBRZ's YouTube channel here starting at 9 a.m.. 

