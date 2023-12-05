WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly discusses upcoming bowl game versus Wisconsin scheduled for New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is hosting a press conference discussing the Tigers' upcoming bowl game against Wisconsin.

The game will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. LSU (9-3) will meet Wisconsin (7-5) for the first time since 2016. In that matchup, the Badgers beat the Tigers at Lambeau Field, 16-14.

