WATCH: Hero Central teen gets huge welcome home from hospital

CENTRAL – Daniel Wesley, the teenage hero of a deadly Essen Lane tirade last month, was released from the hospital and got a huge welcome home Friday.

"I didn't know this was happening, so it's kinda cool," Wesley said.

WBRZ reporter Chris Nakamoto posted video on social media of Wesley being greeted by the entire Central High School around lunchtime.

Wesley, 17, is enrolled in an emergency medicine program that allows him to train to be an EMT as a high school student. When a man shot and killed his girlfriend in November, Wesley tried to save the woman's life. The shooter threatened to kill Wesley if he intervened. When Wesley ignored the man and tried to save the woman, he was shot and run over.

The woman died and the shooter was killed later by sheriff's deputies.

Until Friday, Wesley has been in the hospital since the attack on Nov. 27th.

Today, all of Central High School took a break from the books for a little while to give Wesley a warm welcome.

"There wasn't a person left in our school," Principal David Prescott said. "From our custodial staff, to students and faculty, Daniel is very deserving. We're glad he's home and will be a Wildcat again."

Despite Wesley's efforts, 30-year-old April Peck died from injuries sustained when 48-year-old Terrell Walker shot her and dumped her body from a car on the highway. Another person who stopped to help was hit when Walker turned around to run over the woman.

"Daniel was shot in the arm, the leg, and luckily they both went straight through," Wesley's mom, Kathy, said in a previous WBRZ report. "Before and after he was shot, he was hit by the car."

The governor and a member of Walker's family visited Wesley while he was in the hospital.

Central High School helped raise $5,000 to help Wesley with medical expenses.

"This is what this community is all about," art teacher Donna Soniat said. "We come together when there's a crisis and support one another."

"God bless Daniel, we're thankful he's home," Prescott said.

As for Daniel, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He got out of the truck to hug his friends, and he was visibly limping. He also had to use a cane. He had a message for those who have stood behind him since the incident.

"I love ya'll and thank ya'll," Wesley said.

