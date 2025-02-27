70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Gorilla caught on camera taking a stroll

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 2:32 PM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- A gorilla in Philadelphia is getting some attention after an onlooker captured him walking on two legs.

Louis is a Western Lowland gorilla who lives at the Philadelphia Zoo. According to the zoo, gorillas occasionally walk on two legs, but it isn't too common.

The zoo says Louis can sometimes be seen strolling on two legs in his enclosure when his hands are full of snacks, or when the ground is muddy and he doesn't want to get his hands dirty.

Trending News

Check out the video to see his adorable saunter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days