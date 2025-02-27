70°
WATCH: Gorilla caught on camera taking a stroll
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- A gorilla in Philadelphia is getting some attention after an onlooker captured him walking on two legs.
Louis is a Western Lowland gorilla who lives at the Philadelphia Zoo. According to the zoo, gorillas occasionally walk on two legs, but it isn't too common.
The zoo says Louis can sometimes be seen strolling on two legs in his enclosure when his hands are full of snacks, or when the ground is muddy and he doesn't want to get his hands dirty.
Check out the video to see his adorable saunter.
