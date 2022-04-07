WATCH: Flashbang explodes in would-be thief's face after breaking into booby-trapped truck

WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A would-be thief ran away dazed and confused after he broke into a truck rigged with a flashbang.

Brendan Batt walked outside Sunday morning to find his truck window shattered, but none of his belongings were missing. The only things he has to replace are the glass and the flashbang he had in his center console.

Batt told WWLTV he came up with the idea after his truck was broken into eight times since January. He's been putting these traps in his car for two months, and he's adamant that no one will be seriously hurt because of how the trap is rigged.

"That’s important to me, because I don’t think blowing someone up fits the crime of someone breaking into my window,” Batt told WWLTV.

He doesn't encourage others to set up traps but instead advocates for the use of security cameras.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the break-in, but Batt is confident the video will help lead to an arrest.