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WATCH: City-parish officials announce initiatives addressing blight, stimulate home ownership

55 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 1:29 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards and Office of Community Development Director Kelly LeDuff on Monday announced initiatives that aim to address blight and stimulate home ownership across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Monday's news conference along Lorri Burgess Avenue continues efforts that Edwards' office has undertaken to continue to revitalize the city-parish. 

Earlier this year, Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris hosted an event aimed at combating blight in neighborhoods across East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Watch the announcement here: 

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