EBR Councilwoman holds town hall to discuss blight issue in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Since mid-October, there have been more than 1,500 complaints about blighted properties across the parish, according to Baton Rouge's 311 database.

District 7 Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris says the fight to rid Baton Rouge of blight is one of her key goals serving on the EBR Metro Council.

"I'll tell you why it's important. Crime. Public safety. It's not safe, and we're hearing from constituents who want this addressed," Harris said.

She hosted a town hall at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Tuesday night to address the blight problem and answer questions residents have about it.

"No one wants to live next door to a blighted property. No one does. I don't want it in my neighborhood," Harris said.

Data from Harris' team shows that nearly 200 homes were condemned or demolished in District 7 last year. She says 41 blighted properties are pending demolition in her district.

"The last thing we want to do is demolish anyone's property, but we need to hear from you. We need to work with you. We need to know what your plans are for the property because we cannot afford to continue to allow sore eyes in our community."

During Tuesday night's town hall, questions revolved around the process that leads to a blighted property being demolished.

"Why are we getting so many outside investors in the neighborhood? Is it offered to people in the neighborhood?" Baton Rouge property owner Pamela Keys asked.

City leaders say that after a complaint is made, the home will undergo inspection. If violations are found, a notice is posted.

If the property owner does not respond, the case can be forwarded for legal action and go before the council agenda for a vote.

"We usually, automatically give the property owner 30 days. If we haven't heard from you in 30 days, we'll give you another 30 days to reach out to us," Harris said.

One property near the community center had a council vote sheet posted on it, along with a sheet from Delta Utilities saying that it had severed and disconnected underground gas service to the property. It had massive holes in its roof and boarded-up windows.

If all of that is approved and there is still no word from the property owner, they're given a final deadline before demolition.

Another question asked tonight was just how many blighted properties the city-parish is currently handling.

"We have a significant backlog because we've had to have significant budget cuts," The Department of Development's Rachel Lambert said.