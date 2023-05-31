89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia highway

1 hour 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 31 2023 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 12:09 PM May 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. - A distracted driver hit the ramp of a tow truck on a busy Georgia highway, sending their car soaring through the air in a wild crash that was caught on video. 

The high-flying accident was caught on video by a Lowndes County sheriff's deputy's body camera. Law enforcement was responding to another wreck May 24 on US 84 May 24 when another car failed to slow down as it approached the crash scene. 

The car goes up the lowered ramp on the tow truck and flips as it flies into the air, traveling more than 100 feet before hitting the ground. Deputies are then seen rushing to the wreckage to check on the driver. 

That person was hospitalized with serious injuries, Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV

Trending News

A deputy was also stuck by debris during the collision and was taken to a hospital as well. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days