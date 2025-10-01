WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks to media as LSU heads into bye week

BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is speaking as the team heads into a bye week following their loss to Ole Miss.

Kelly spoke earlier Wednesday, saying LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was working through an ab strain and saying the rest from the bye week would help.

LSU faces South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11 somewhere from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; the official kickoff time has yet to be announced.