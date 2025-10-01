86°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks to media as LSU heads into bye week
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is speaking as the team heads into a bye week following their loss to Ole Miss.
Kelly spoke earlier Wednesday, saying LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was working through an ab strain and saying the rest from the bye week would help.
Trending News
LSU faces South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11 somewhere from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; the official kickoff time has yet to be announced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SMITTY'S EPA PRESS RELEASE
-
Get your anger out for a good cause at the second annual...
-
Barnes and Noble on Corporate Boulevard reopens in new Town Center location
-
13 parishes awarded grants worth more than $100,000 to prevent litter statewide
-
Dept. of Energy and Natural Resources formally reorganized into Dept. of Conservation...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19