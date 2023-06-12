91°
WATCH: Bear seen swimming ashore at popular beach in Florida

3 hours 5 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 10:25 AM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers at a popular vacation spot in Florida caught a bizarre sight over the weekend as a black bear went for a swim offshore.

Video posted on social media showed the animal wading in the water just off Henderson Beach in Destin. 

"I’ve seen a lot of things in the Gulf growing up here but never this," a witness wrote in a Facebook post. "He made it to shore safely and skedaddled."

Florida wildlife officials warn against feeding wild bears, saying that the animals become "food-conditioned," creating dangerous situations for the animals and visitors alike. 

