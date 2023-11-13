62°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH AT NOON: Brian Kelly reflects on win over Florida, looks ahead to home game versus Georgia State
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly is hosting his weekly press conference discussing LSU's win against Florida and the upcoming game against Georgia State.
Trending News
Watch the live conference on WBRZ's YouTube page here or on WBRZ at noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pastor stages theatrical demonstration in New Roads, hopes to stop violent crime...
-
Kim Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches
-
Iberville Parish schools spending roughly $25 million on upgrades across the district
-
Drought delaying Baton Rouge Zoo progress
-
Tailgaters cooking alligator before LSU and Florida game in Death Valley