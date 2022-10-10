78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch: 2une In talks why hundreds of golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter

2 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 9:14 AM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, WBRZ's 2une In crew sat with First Tee, a children's sports program that helps kids build character and confidence through golf. 

With the Baton Rouge Area Kids Fore Golf Foundation, First Tee will be hosting its first annual Ball Drop fundraiser. 

The fundraising event will consist of numbered golf balls that are purchased online and dropped from a helicopter onto a green at the LSU golf course. Prizes will be awarded to the purchasers of the balls that are closest to the hole. 

Trending News

For more information First Tee, the Ball Drop, and how to enter, you can visit its website here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days