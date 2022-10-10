78°
Watch: 2une In talks why hundreds of golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, WBRZ's 2une In crew sat with First Tee, a children's sports program that helps kids build character and confidence through golf.
With the Baton Rouge Area Kids Fore Golf Foundation, First Tee will be hosting its first annual Ball Drop fundraiser.
The fundraising event will consist of numbered golf balls that are purchased online and dropped from a helicopter onto a green at the LSU golf course. Prizes will be awarded to the purchasers of the balls that are closest to the hole.
For more information First Tee, the Ball Drop, and how to enter, you can visit its website here.
