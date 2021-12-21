46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Waste Management asks public to stop using its containers as shelter from cold weather

1 hour 1 minute 46 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 8:45 AM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: Waste Management
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Waste Management issued a news release regarding the proper use of waste receptacles as temperatures drop during the cold winter season.

According to its Tuesday news release, Waste Management asks that waste containers not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

Tony Franco, area safety manager, issued the following statement: “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather."

"However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk.”

Waste Management said it keeps safety as a priority when handling community waste.

It added that although people may look at a waste container as providing options for more than just the disposal of trash, it should be noted that waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment.

Trending News

As this is the case, tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days