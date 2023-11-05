Warrant resolution held in East Baton Rouge to make court process accessible

BATON ROUGE - Court opened Saturday, November 4, for people in Baton Rouge to recall warrants, handle traffic violations, and misdemeanor criminal warrants. The event put on by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council made the court process accessible.

Elzie Alford with the Clerk of Courts office referred to the event as a one stop shop for those in East Baton Rouge wanted for skipping their court dates.

The event included Baton Rouge City Court, 19th Judicial District Court and East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court.

"A lot of people don't know that everyday of the week, the judges are open to work with you and make sure that we can clear up your things," Alford said. "You've just got to come down, make yourself available, and we'll do everything we can to make sure that we get you back in the positive."

Unresolved misdemeanors and traffic violations could stop someone from getting a job or drivers license. If not settled, a misdemeanor could land someone behind bars.

Kyla Romanach the Baton Rouge Chief Public Defender emphasized Saturday as an opportunity to handle legal matters without fear of being arrested.

"If there's a fine that needs to be paid, we will give you time to pay if, but we will give you another court date without arresting you," Romanach said. "So it is access to the court in a way that we're removing some of the fear for citizens."

Chief Judge Donald Johnson said fear is a reason these kinds of issues go unresolved, but he says he's hoping to change that perception.