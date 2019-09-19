74°
Want to test your Saints loyalty? Website paying $2,000 to betray your NFL team

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Would you betray your beloved Saints for two grand in your pocket, Who Dat Nation?

CableTV.com will pay $2,000 to an NFL fan willing to betray their team and spend the rest of the season flying the colors of their rival. For Saints fans, that would mean hanging up your Brees jersey and sporting a Matt Ryan shirt (it hurts to even think about that).

To get paid, the winner will also be required to brag about their new team on social media.

Applications are open online now, and the company will choose the most enthusiastic fan next month.

28-3.

