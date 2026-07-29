Gov. Landry signs executive order for taxpayer spending transparency

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order aimed at giving taxpayers better insight into how their money is being spent.

The order is called the Louisiana Taxpayer Protection Initiative and is part of the state's Department of Government Efficiency, which was established in 2025.

The new executive order looks to build on that work, making it easier to detect and eliminate losses caused by fraud, waste and abuse, Landry said.

"This new initiative will drive us further towards a responsible government and our progress is evident," Landry said. "Louisiana now has fewer people on Medicaid rolls than before the previous governor expanded that welfare program."

"This is a testament to two key factors," he said. "Our thriving economy that is creating jobs at a historic pace and our determination to protect the needy from the greedy. Louisiana taxpayers deserve transparency and assurance that their money is spent wisely."

Landry says since the Department of Government Efficiency was established, Louisiana DOGE has uncovered nearly $1 billion in savings for the state.