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'A guiding light:' Family remembers man hit, killed along Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are still looking for the person who fatally hit a man along Greenwell Springs Road and drove away.
John Nguyen, 39, was found along Greenwell Springs near the interchange at Airline Highway shortly before midnight on Saturday. The coroner's office said preliminary investigations point to Nguyen's cause of death being from blunt force injuries.
Days after his body was found, the Baton Rouge Police Department says a suspect vehicle has not been determined, but officers are still investigating.
Nguyen's family said he leaves behind a daughter and son, who will be graduating from high school in 2026. They started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.
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"Our family is devastated and deeply hurt by his sudden passing. John was a guiding light for all of us, and his absence leaves an unimaginable void," the family said.
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