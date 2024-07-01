Walter Camp honors 2 LSU players with pre-season honors

BATON ROUGE — LSU tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins have been named to the pre-season Walter Camp All-America team.

LSU announced Monday that Campbell is on the first team while Perkins is on the second team. Both players are juniors.

Last year, LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was the Walter Camp Player of the Year, while wide receiver Malik Nabors was on the first team.

Campbell has started in all 26 games in which he's played and also played every snap in 15 of his 17 games against Southeastern Conference opponents.

He was an all-SEC team member in 2023 when LSU led the nation with 45.5 points per game and 543.5 yards per game.

Perkins has 147 tackles in two years. As a rookie, Perkins earned Freshman All-America honors and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team. Campbell was also selected for the Freshman All-American first team.