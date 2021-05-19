Walker Police Dept. sponsors school uniform drive

WALKER - A police-sponsored drive that ensures Livingston Parish schoolchildren will have adequate clothing for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year is taking place May 19 through July 16.

The Walker Police Department announced its 2021 'From Our Uniform to Yours' School Uniform Drive by means of a Wednesday morning news release. The release noted that the annual community program was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will once again take place in full swing this year.

Walker Police Chief David Addison expressed anticipation for the event's return, saying, “We are happy to report that our ‘From Our Uniform to Yours’ school uniform drive has returned. From now through July 16th, we will be collecting new and used school uniforms, as well as monetary donations, in order to provide school uniforms to the children of our Parish who are in need of assistance.”

Walker Police are asking members of the public with outgrown or no longer needed school uniforms to donate those uniforms to this important program.

Additionally, people who want to help but do not have school-age children can make a monetary donation.

The Deparmtent says monetary donations will be used to purchase uniforms in sizes and quantities not received through donations. School uniforms can be dropped off at any of the blue collection barrels in the Walker area.

According to the news release, collection barrels are located at Carter’s Grocery Store in Walker, Quick & Handy Cleaners, Walker Baptist Church, and at the Walker Police Department at 13179 Burgess Avenue, in Walker.

Monetary donations may be made at the Walker Police Department or by mail to Post Office Box 988, Walker, LA 70785.

Cash, checks, money orders and prepaid gift cards are also accepted, but the police department asks that donors please refrain from sending cash by mail.

The news release said the drive will see its culmination when uniforms are distributed at the Walker Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on July 23 from 8 a.m. until noon, or until all uniforms have been issued, whichever comes first.

“The Walker Police Department greatly appreciates the support for this long-running project,” Chief Addison said. “With the ongoing financial burden many families are facing in this unusual time, the need for assistance is significant. We are confident however that the generosity of our Community will once again make this effort a success.”

Click here for more information on the Walker Police Department and its efforts in behalf of the community.