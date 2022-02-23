83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Visitation resuming at Louisiana prisons

5 hours 25 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 23 2022 Feb 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 7:10 AM February 23, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections is resuming visitation at state prisons, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

Officials began phasing in visitation policies Monday, the statement said.

“DPS&C has determined that as the COVID numbers inside the prisons continue to decline, and the vaccination rates among prisoners and the general public increase, the current environment is suitable to resume visitation,” the release said.

Trending News

Numerous precautions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitation will be non-contact and plexiglass barriers will separate the inmates and visitors. All visitors will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and everyone will be required to wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing during visits.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days