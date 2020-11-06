VIDEO: Victim mugged outside store in broad daylight, BRPD looking for suspects

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a group of individuals involved in a brazen mugging outside a convenience store.

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared video of the Oct. 31 attack at the Gus Young Grocery along Gus Young Avenue. Surveillance video shows a man armed with what police described as an "AK style pistol" jumping a man outside the store and demanding his valuables.

Police said the victim struggled with attacker over the weapon, dropping his own firearm in the scuffle. The victim then ran away on foot, unharmed.

Shortly after the confrontation, multiple people are seen rummaging through the victim's car. After the group leaves, another individual was seen entering the car and driving off with it.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact police at (225)389-3845.