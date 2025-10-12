58°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows suspect breaking into fried chicken restaurant in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect who broke into a fried chicken restaurant over the weekend.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect burglarized Leader's Fried Chicken restaurant, located on Highway 431, sometime Saturday.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect crawling around the restaurant floor wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face with black gloves.
Trending News
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tigers earn win over Gamecocks
-
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build constructs home for Baton Rouge grandmother
-
Gonzales residents enjoy fall festivities with senior citizens
-
Domestic violence awareness and prevention march takes place in honor of Gonzales...
-
Election day takes place across the state