Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog still inside
CONWAY, AR - An Arkansas police officer is being hailed for his bravery after body camera footage showed him rushing into a burning home to find the residents who were still inside.
Video shared by the Conway Police Department shows Officer Carson Howard running into the house that had largely been overtaken by flames. Howard found two people and dog inside and escorted them safely away from the fire.
The department publicly praised Howard for his quick-thinking and bravery on Monday.
Ofc. Carson Howard with Your CPD arrived at the scene of a house engulfed in flames & without regard for his own safety, he immediately ran into the burning home. He led 2 people & their dog out to safety. He's a great example of selflessness & the Heartbeat Behind the Badge! pic.twitter.com/Ll22NJS93z— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) November 16, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog
-
Wednesday morning crash on I-12 W near Sherwood stalls traffic
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...