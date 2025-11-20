83°
VIDEO: Central Police looking for driver who destroyed mailbox with truck before driving off
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for the driver of a truck that smashed a homeowner's mailbox and drove away.
In surveillance footage posted by the police department, a white truck can be seen drifting off Spanish Oak Drive and ramming into a mailbox. Pieces of the mailbox appear to soar across the front yard as the truck drives away.
CPD said the incident happened on Nov. 17. Anyone with information can call the police department at 225-367-1254.
