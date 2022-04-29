Victim identified in fatal Zachary fire

ZACHARY- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that killed one person in Zachary.



Authories responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Cage Street just after midnight Wednesday. According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, a 64-year-old man was killed in the blaze. Browning says the man was found in a shed-like structure that was completely destroyed in the blaze behind the home.

The victim was later identified as George Matthews, Jr. The victim's brother said Matthews lived in the shed behind his home where the fire broke out.

According to the State Fire Marshal, although the structure had been converted into a living space, it had no working utilities at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but family members say Matthews may have been smoking.

According to the State Fire Marshal, investigators have established that the fire originated on a bed in the small shed.

Check back for updates.