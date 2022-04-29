82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim identified in fatal Zachary fire

6 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, March 30 2016 Mar 30, 2016 March 30, 2016 5:48 PM March 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Alicia Serrano

ZACHARY- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that killed one person in Zachary.

Authories responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Cage Street just after midnight Wednesday. According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, a 64-year-old man was killed in the blaze. Browning says the man was found in a shed-like structure that was completely destroyed in the blaze behind the home.

The victim was later identified as George Matthews, Jr. The victim's brother said Matthews lived in the shed behind his home where the fire broke out.

According to the State Fire Marshal, although the structure had been converted into a living space, it had no working utilities at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but family members say Matthews may have been smoking.

According to the State Fire Marshal, investigators have established that the fire originated on a bed in the small shed.

Trending News

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days