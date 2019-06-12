81°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle stolen from Garden District; police seeking suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in the Garden District last week.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says an unidentified suspect broke into a vehicle on Klienert Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 4. While rummaging through the vehicle, the suspect allegedly found the keys and drove off.
Police say the vehicle was later recovered on Siegen Lane near the Chateau Wein Apartment complex. BRPD did not specify the make and model of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement case
-
La. Congressman Steve Scalise thanks law enforcement on second anniversary of shooting
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
-
Parents vent charter school frustrations after many students retained
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field