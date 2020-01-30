Vanessa Bryant breaks silence for the first time since helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES- Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, makes her first public statement since the helicopter crash with a post on Instagram.

Kobe, 41, and daughter Gianna, (Gigi) 13, were among the nine people who died on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa has three other daughters with the NBA legend, Natalia (17), Bianka (3), and Capri (7 months).

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe -- the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna -- a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"Our love for them is endless," she added. "And that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Bryant continued by sending her condolences to the families of the seven other victims. She thanks the public for sharing their joy, grief, and support.

She ends the post with hashtags referencing Kobe's proudest role of being a father to four girls with '#GirlsDad.'

An investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash is ongoing.