Van Buren makes enough plays in first LSU start to earn win

BATON ROUGE - Michael Van Buren didn't expect to play this season, but stepped in to help LSU to its first win in over a month Saturday.

The Mississippi State transfer made his first LSU start Saturday in place of the injured Garrett Nussmeier, and after a rough couple of drives in the first quarter, Van Buren settled in.

Van Buren was 21-of-31 for 221 yards and a touchdown while also running for 36 yards. He did not turn the ball over in

LSU's 23-22 win over Arkansas.