62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Van Buren makes enough plays in first LSU start to earn win

1 hour 41 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, November 16 2025 Nov 16, 2025 November 16, 2025 9:38 PM November 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Michael Van Buren didn't expect to play this season, but stepped in to help LSU to its first win in over a month Saturday.

The Mississippi State transfer made his first LSU start Saturday in place of the injured Garrett Nussmeier, and after a rough couple of drives in the first quarter, Van Buren settled in.

Van Buren was 21-of-31 for 221 yards and a touchdown while also running for 36 yards. He did not turn the ball over in 
LSU's 23-22 win over Arkansas.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days