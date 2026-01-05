51°
Vacant home catches fire, investigators say unhoused person left candle unattended

4 hours 57 minutes ago Sunday, January 04 2026 Jan 4, 2026 January 04, 2026 10:52 PM January 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along North Donmoor Avenue caught fire on Sunday evening and investigators say an unattended candle sparked the flames. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an unhoused person inside the former Bon Carre Court at Donmoor left a candle burning Sunday evening. 

Investigators determined the fire caused $2,000 worth of damage to the building. 

