51°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant home catches fire, investigators say unhoused person left candle unattended
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along North Donmoor Avenue caught fire on Sunday evening and investigators say an unattended candle sparked the flames.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an unhoused person inside the former Bon Carre Court at Donmoor left a candle burning Sunday evening.
Trending News
Investigators determined the fire caused $2,000 worth of damage to the building.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball falls to Vanderbilt
-
$5,000 reward for missing Zachary woman's location will be available this week
-
Kafe Kreyol-la celebrates French and Creole cultures
-
Flight cancellations following U.S. strike on Venezuela leaves capital area resident stranded
-
Krewe of Dville rolls through Donaldsonville