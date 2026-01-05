Vacant home catches fire, investigators say unhoused person left candle unattended

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along North Donmoor Avenue caught fire on Sunday evening and investigators say an unattended candle sparked the flames.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an unhoused person inside the former Bon Carre Court at Donmoor left a candle burning Sunday evening.

Investigators determined the fire caused $2,000 worth of damage to the building.