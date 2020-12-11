73°
US wholesale prices up 0.1% in November; food and energy up
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices edged up 0.1% in November as the cost of both food and energy were up.
The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.
The combination of increases left wholesale prices rising 0.8% from a year ago. While still modest, it was the biggest 12-month gain since a 1.1% rise in nine months, since a 1.1% 12-month rise in February.
The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November with consumer prices up a moderate 1.2% over the past year.
