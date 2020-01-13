57°
UPDATE: Missing newborn has been found

1 day 6 hours 54 minutes ago Saturday, January 11 2020 Jan 11, 2020 January 11, 2020 9:45 PM January 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

SABINE PARISH - On Sunday, Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department.

Around 3:55 a.m. a newborn baby was reportedly taken from Sabine Medical Center in Many, La., and has since been found.

The suspects connected to the crime, Shaun Levy and Brittany Parrie, have been taken into custody in Alabama and the infant has been sent to an area hospital.

Charges against Levy and Parrie are Pending.

After her birth, the infant should have been brought to a hospital in Shreveport, but authorities say her parents Levy, 39, and Parrie, 28 took her before she could be transported.

At the time of their unauthorized departure, the public was warned that Levy was armed and dangerous. 

