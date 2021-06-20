Unsettled weather through mid-week

Tonight and Tomorrow: We have a few storms around this evening, but most will diminish after sunset. Overnight, skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect another round of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Keep a check on the radar with the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead: Moving into the new week, we will enter a somewhat unsettled weather pattern. Lingering tropical moisture will help to enhance more showers and thunderstorms. Late Monday into Tuesday, a frontal boundary will approach the area creating numerous showers and storms. A few storms may be heavy, dumping a couple of inches of rain in a short amount of time. That is why the Weather Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a "Slight Risk" for excessive rainfall. 1-4 inches of rain is likely through Wednesday, with the higher totals closer to the coast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton









