Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in Tangipahoa intersection crash

TICKFAW — A driver and a passenger were killed after their car was struck at an intersection in Tangipahoa Parish.

Devarious Robinson, 26, and Joe Pittman, 64, were both not wearing seatbelts when their Chrysler 300 was struck by a GMC Sierra on Tuesday at the intersection of LA 1064 and Greco Road, Louisiana State Police said.

Robinson, who was driving the Chrysler, was driving north on Greco Road toward LA 1064 around 5 p.m. when the car entered the intersection and drove directly in the path of the GMC driving east on LA 1064. The truck hit Robinson's car on the driver's side, troopers added. Additionally, another car, a Chevrolet Traverse, was struck by debris from the crash.

Both Robinson and Pittman were dead when officials arrived, while the GMC's driver and two properly restrained passengers were brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured, troopers said.

Routine toxicology tests were performed on the drivers of the Chrysler and the GMC.