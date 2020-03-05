54°
Unrestrained driver killed in St. Landry Parish crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Officers with Louisiana State Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
Authorities have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Edward Joshua Guidry.
He was killed while driving his SUV along LA Highway 10 near LA Highway 182 in St. Landry Parish.
Police say Guidry's vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons and upon swerving, the SUV overturned and landed upside-down in Bayou Boeuf.
The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Guidry dead at the scene of the accident.
Guidry was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
