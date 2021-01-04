United Houma tribe gets building from healthcare facility

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Louisiana has been given a building that it plans to turn into a new tribal office and cultural center.

A healthcare facility called The Oaks of Houma has moved about two miles (3.2 kilometers), and has given its original building to the United Houma Nation, which has about 14,000 members in six parishes, The Courier reports.

“This is not only a historic moment for UHN, but a huge step forward in bringing tribal citizens together despite the many tragic events that have affected the communities this year,” the tribe’s announcement said.

The new center should open in the first quarter of 2021, and tribal elders are excited, said Principal Chief August Creppel.

“There was once a time whenever they were not allowed access to public places or schools due to segregation in Terrebonne Parish, so this makes them thrilled to see this move happen in their lifetime,” he said.

He said the tribe can now consolidate its offices and provide cultural services including an art exhibit, space for its archivist, classrooms, meeting and event spaces, and rental office space.

“We want to make this building a comfortable environment for our people to come together and be more united than ever before” said Creppel. “This is a large space for us to accomplish many of the plans we’ve envisioned for our tribe.”

The tribe has members in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.