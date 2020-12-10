Unattended stove caused fire on Sycamore Street

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say an unattended pot stove caused a fire on Sycamore Street in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 2:41 a.m. in the 4500 block of Sycamore Street Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arriving at the scene discovered the home’s kitchen on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before it could spread to other parts of the home. BRFD reports the home did receive some moderate smoke damage.

BRFD estimates the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

“Firefighters credit the home’s smoke detectors for alerting the family of the blaze,” Captain Eric Jarreau said. “Without those detectors, this scene could have been more tragic. Belongings can be replaced. Lives cannot.”

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Entergy responded to the scene.