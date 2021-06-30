UN Security council condemns North Korea's test

SEOUL, South Korea - The U.N. Security Council is condemning North Korea's "highly provocative" ballistic missile test that flew over Japan and urging Pyongyang to take immediate action to demonstrate its commitment to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.



The U.N.'s most powerful body stressed in a press statement after an emergency council meeting Friday that all 193 member states must "fully, comprehensively and immediately" implement all U.N. sanctions.



The council "stressed the importance of working to reduce tension in the Korean Peninsula" - and it reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula divided between authoritarian North Korea and democratic South Korea.



The statement welcomed efforts by members of the Security Council and other countries to promote "a peaceful and comprehensive solution" to the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue.