UN: Deforestation makes world hotter, hungrier
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new United Nations science report on climate change says cutting down trees is making the world hotter and hungrier.
Although the report doesn't pinpoint any country, scientists, when asked, pointed a finger at Brazil's recent stepped-up deforestation of the Amazon.
Hans-Otto Portner, a panel leader from Germany, said: "It contradicts all the messages that are coming out of the report."
