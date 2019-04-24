65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. says it had no prior info on Sri Lanka attack

3 hours 37 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 April 24, 2019 5:23 AM April 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - The U.S. ambassador says America had "no prior knowledge" of a threat in Sri Lanka before the Easter bombings that killed more than 350 people.

Ambassador Alaina Teplitz made the remarks Wednesday to foreign journalists at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo. Teplitz said there was a "right-sized" team of FBI agents and U.S. military officials assisting Sri Lanka in the investigation.

Teplitz also said, "clearly there was some failure in the system" for Sri Lanka prior to Easter bombings. Sri Lanka's government has acknowledged it received warnings of a local extremist group threatening churches and the prime minister said some people might lose their job over the intelligence failures.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days