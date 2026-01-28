34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Navy gives Denham Springs High students preview of STEM careers

1 hour 8 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 10:57 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The U.S. Navy gave students in Livingston Parish a preview of STEM careers they offer on Tuesday.

Trending News

They showcased their "strike group" experience to students at Denham Springs High School. Students participated in several interactive challenged and took a personality quiz to see which jobs best suited them.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days