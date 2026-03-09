Two transported to hospital after crash with BRPD unit

BATON ROUGE – First responders say two people were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say the crash happened near Scenic Hwy. and Amarillo. EMS said two people were transported from the scene. The officer was not transported.

Baton Rouge Police say the two people and the officer only suffered minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

