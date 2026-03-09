76°
Latest Weather Blog
Two transported to hospital after crash with BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE – First responders say two people were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Baton Rouge Police unit Friday afternoon.
Witnesses say the crash happened near Scenic Hwy. and Amarillo. EMS said two people were transported from the scene. The officer was not transported.
Baton Rouge Police say the two people and the officer only suffered minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
5-year-old from Baker, 18-year-old from Houma killed in Vacherie crash
-
Two arrested after leading Assumption Parish deputies on chase following attempted traffic...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish schools announce Teacher Job Fair
-
Acadian Ambulance reminds you to make sure your address is visible to...
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Running back the history of...
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...