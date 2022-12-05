78°
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive.
Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Their exact ages were not reported.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
