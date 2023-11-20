78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two teenagers shot along East Tampa Drive on Sunday night

Sunday, November 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting along East Tampa Drive on Sunday night. 

Emergency responders said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on East Tampa Drive, near Villa Del Rey elementary school. 

The two teenage victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available.

