78°
Latest Weather Blog
Two teenagers shot along East Tampa Drive on Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting along East Tampa Drive on Sunday night.
Emergency responders said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on East Tampa Drive, near Villa Del Rey elementary school.
The two teenage victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish firefighters battling wildfire, portion of LA 63 shutdown
-
St. Vincent de Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day
-
Woman taking extra precautions after her car was stolen without the key
-
Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election
-
Longtime West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff retiring, two candidates vying for top...