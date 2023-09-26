85°
Two teenagers arrested after vandalizing restroom at LaPlace park
LAPLACE - Two teenagers were arrested, booked and then released to their parents after they destroyed a bathroom in a LaPlace public park.
According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, a 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were at the Belle Pointe Park in LaPlace on Sept. 19.
Someone who went to the restroom called deputies after seeing the sink and urinal had been destroyed by a metal valve that was lying outside the restroom.
Surveillance footage led deputies to the teenagers, who confessed to the property damage during an interview. Both were arrested and booked with felony charges of simple criminal damage to property before being released to parents.
