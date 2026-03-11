Two suspects wanted after $3,000 stolen, damaged at Hammond sports park

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is attempting to identify multiple suspects in a burglary investigation.

Hammond Police said that they are investigating a burglary at Chappapeela Sports Park that happened on Feb. 17, where two people damaged a lock and removed approximately $2,000 of merchandise from the park's concession stand. They also caused $1,000 in damages.

The pair is also accused of another burglary at the same park on March 7.

The suspects, a Black male wearing a dark colored camo hoodie and shorts and a white male wearing all light-colored clothing, were seen on surveillance footage wearing face masks.

Anyone who recognizes these people or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams or Detective Rolando Duran with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or 985-277-5756.